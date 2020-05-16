Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.9% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.76. 24,152,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,666,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.