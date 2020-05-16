Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.68.

PLUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,813,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,174,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.22. Plug Power has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $6.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 38.85% and a negative return on equity of 253.05%. The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, COO Keith Schmid sold 50,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 398,950 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $1,727,453.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,115 shares in the company, valued at $909,797.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,885,520 shares of company stock worth $9,283,811 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 443.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

