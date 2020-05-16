ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.91

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.91 and traded as high as $17.55. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 13,547,522 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth $1,824,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $4,859,000. XR Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 6,800.6% in the 1st quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 3,734,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 3,680,405 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth about $245,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.