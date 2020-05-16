PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Given New $32.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of PHM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,459. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,735. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

