QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 16th, 2020

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks Earnings Dates reports. The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. QuoteMedia had a negative return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 4.74%.

QuoteMedia stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 18,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,601. QuoteMedia has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.18 price target on shares of QuoteMedia in a research note on Friday.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

