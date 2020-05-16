Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RHHVF. Citigroup upgraded Roche to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. HSBC upgraded Roche to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded Roche to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

RHHVF stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $362.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,294. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.52. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $260.36 and a fifty-two week high of $399.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

