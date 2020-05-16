Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 2,559 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,940,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,297,257,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.27. 30,241,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

