Rossmore Private Capital Acquires Shares of 21,367 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,367 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.16. 9,426,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,710,624. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.05.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

