Rossmore Private Capital Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.2% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,503,956,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562,103 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,830 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $79.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,937,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,768,342. The firm has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.