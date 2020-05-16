Rossmore Private Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Diageo were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Diageo by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

DEO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $134.62. The company had a trading volume of 472,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,179. The firm has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.60. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $176.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

