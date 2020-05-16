Rossmore Private Capital Buys 14,890 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 160.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,178 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 528,777 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,281,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 113,386 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 20,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 248,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Nomura boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.62.

Shares of TJX traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,576,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998,601. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average is $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

