Rossmore Private Capital Buys 2,200 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in General Mills were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $701,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $62.49. 4,684,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,877,655. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.06. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $64.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.