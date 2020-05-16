Rossmore Private Capital Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rossmore Private Capital trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,867 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.9% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

IEFA traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $51.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,473,665 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

