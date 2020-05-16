Rossmore Private Capital Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 51.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.91.

BLK stock traded up $15.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $513.73. 5,957,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,793. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $464.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.88. The firm has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $1,497,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,845 shares of company stock worth $49,180,623 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

