Rossmore Private Capital Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $832,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,267,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,531. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.59.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

