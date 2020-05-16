Rossmore Private Capital Has $3.04 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 171.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,367 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.73. 22,032,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average is $124.17. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

