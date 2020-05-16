Rossmore Private Capital Has $3.25 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,325,502,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,167,000 after purchasing an additional 218,275 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after purchasing an additional 179,524 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $17.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,373.19. 1,672,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,103. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,249.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1,327.85. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $25,143,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,509 shares of company stock worth $30,945,946 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

