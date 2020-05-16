Rossmore Private Capital Has $666,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 35,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.76. 11,522,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,525,518. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

