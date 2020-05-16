Rossmore Private Capital Increases Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,793 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after buying an additional 24,658,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $811,074,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $233,120,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Mondelez International by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,230,000 after buying an additional 2,458,378 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,015,000 after buying an additional 2,091,104 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,020,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625,115. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.33.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

