Rossmore Private Capital Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,717,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.83. 3,844,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,693,259. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

