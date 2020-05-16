Rossmore Private Capital Invests $511,000 in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. TheStreet lowered Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.74.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $21.44. 62,449,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,899,766. The company has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

