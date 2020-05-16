Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 1,525 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 117.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 83.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris by 3.2% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in L3Harris in the first quarter worth $49,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris by 19.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris by 3.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

NYSE LHX traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.98 and a 200 day moving average of $199.86. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Bank of America began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra upped their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.59.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.