Rossmore Private Capital Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.13.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,401,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,460. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

