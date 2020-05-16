Rossmore Private Capital Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rossmore Private Capital decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.62. 7,020,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,870,637. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.89.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.