Rossmore Private Capital Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $727,585,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,104,000 after buying an additional 1,796,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,081 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,799,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,343,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,419,000 after purchasing an additional 749,816 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,978,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,007. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.54.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

