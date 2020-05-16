salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,656 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,061 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,322,911,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 2,782,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $280,534,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.45, for a total value of $1,904,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,748 shares of company stock valued at $67,122,008 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $4.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.33. 5,672,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,102,339. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 856.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.31.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.