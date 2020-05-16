SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stake Raised by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian C. Carr sold 5,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.85, for a total transaction of $1,606,655.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,753.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,393 shares of company stock valued at $77,316,696. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.10. 591,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,094. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.90. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $199.22 and a 1-year high of $317.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,550.81 and a beta of 0.39.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, New Street Research raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

