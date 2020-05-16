Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €53.00 ($61.63) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.05) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €63.50 ($73.84) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.86 ($70.77).

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of Scout24 stock traded up €1.30 ($1.51) on Thursday, reaching €64.20 ($74.65). 478,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a one year low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a one year high of €65.75 ($76.45). The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of €57.50 and a 200 day moving average of €57.75.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.