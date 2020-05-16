Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €63.50 by UBS Group

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €63.50 ($73.84) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.05) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scout24 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.86 ($70.77).

ETR G24 traded up €1.30 ($1.51) on Thursday, reaching €64.20 ($74.65). The stock had a trading volume of 478,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of €57.75. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a 1-year high of €65.75 ($76.45). The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.29.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

