Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Posts Earnings Results

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The textile maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 141.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter.

Sequential Brands Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,820,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,836. Sequential Brands Group has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29.

Get Sequential Brands Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequential Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequential Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.