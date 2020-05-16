ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.96.

NYSE:NOW traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $370.46. 2,502,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.32, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $388.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $306.59 and a 200 day moving average of $297.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.94, for a total value of $496,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,251.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total transaction of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,295 shares of company stock valued at $100,435,066. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.