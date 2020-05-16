Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Cuts Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,034 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.6% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,172,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254,363. The company has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.85.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

