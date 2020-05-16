Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.2% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded up $22.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $568.38. 886,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $497.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $574.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.