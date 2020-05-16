SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,070 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.93. 13,915,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,833,270. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $164.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

