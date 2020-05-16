Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 78,837 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 36,926 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.16. 9,426,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,710,624. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.05. The stock has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

