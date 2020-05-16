Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) General Counsel Buys $19,600.00 in Stock

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) General Counsel James P. Blose purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $19,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 41,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,462.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of STL opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $250.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

STL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,604,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,869,000 after buying an additional 3,337,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,163,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,438,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 60.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,457,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 551,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

