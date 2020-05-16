STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAUHY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Get STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS SAUHY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19. STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $53.72.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.