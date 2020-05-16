Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Cfra

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price decreased by Cfra from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Sun Life Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $32.19. 580,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,856. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.394 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

