Sycale Advisors NY LLC Has $10.31 Million Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC reduced its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group comprises about 7.7% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned 0.06% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 23,268 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 737,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,820,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 833,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,838,000 after purchasing an additional 75,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of IBKR stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.24. 542,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,416. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.59. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 1,652 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $64,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBKR. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.