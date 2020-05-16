Sycale Advisors NY LLC Purchases New Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,000. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C makes up 3.7% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $122.97. 352,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,490. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

