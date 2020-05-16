Sycale Advisors NY LLC Takes Position in OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 169,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. OFS Capital comprises about 0.5% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned approximately 1.26% of OFS Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 558,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 55,333 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 182,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 1,046.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 36,622 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the period. 15.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,350. OFS Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 49.65%. The business had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OFS Capital Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.63%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is 95.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OFS. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS).

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.