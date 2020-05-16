Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Sells $20,142.00 in Stock

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $20,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,515.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Synaptics stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Synaptics, Incorporated has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $84.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -126.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average is $63.25.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 322.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 700,700 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,919,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,141,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 1,305.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 406,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 377,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $18,698,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

