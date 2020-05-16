TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €17.30 by Jefferies Financial Group

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been given a €17.30 ($20.12) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.54% from the company’s current price.

TEG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €22.27 ($25.90).

TAG Immobilien stock traded down €0.52 ($0.60) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €19.78 ($23.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.42. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €14.16 ($16.47) and a 12 month high of €25.18 ($29.28). The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

