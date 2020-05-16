Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,172,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 99,320 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $56,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 20.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 27.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,614,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,556,585. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3304 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

