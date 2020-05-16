Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 174.90 ($2.30).

A number of research firms have commented on TW. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 206 ($2.71) to GBX 186 ($2.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

TW stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 140.40 ($1.85). 12,218,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 214.50 ($2.82). The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 77.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 158.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.99 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $3.80. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

In related news, insider Jennie Daly purchased 119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of £127.70 ($167.98) per share, for a total transaction of £15,196.30 ($19,989.87). Also, insider Robert Noel acquired 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £76,656.30 ($100,837.02). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 36,547 shares of company stock worth $10,673,880.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

