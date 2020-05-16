Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. Telkonet had a negative return on equity of 63.22% and a negative net margin of 16.14%.

Shares of TKOI stock remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,826. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.26. Telkonet has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Telkonet alerts:

Telkonet Company Profile

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Telkonet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkonet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.