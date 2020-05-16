Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. Telkonet had a negative return on equity of 63.22% and a negative net margin of 16.14%.
Shares of TKOI stock remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,826. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.26. Telkonet has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Telkonet Company Profile
Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Telkonet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkonet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.