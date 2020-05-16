Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Boosted by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,192,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,714. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average of $118.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

