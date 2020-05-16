Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.2% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $342.92. 1,605,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,817. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.92 and its 200-day moving average is $315.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $346.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

