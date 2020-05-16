Tiedemann Advisors LLC Buys 3,101 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,564,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,867,556. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $53.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

