Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.77

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.77 and traded as high as $16.04. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 177,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYG. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 8.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 54,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 37,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

